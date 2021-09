Hatred Surge add 2nd reunion show at Saint Vitus (night 1 sold out)

As recently mentioned, Houston grindcore trio Hatred Surge (past, present, and future members of Power Trip, Iron Age, Mammoth Grinder, Trap Them, Insect Warfare, and more) are playing a rare reunion show at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar on February 12. That show quickly sold out, but now they've added a second one, happening February 13 at Saint Vitus with Iron Lung, Scapegoat, Anti-Machine, Persona and Compassion. Tickets go on sale Thursday (9/23) at noon.