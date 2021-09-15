Hatred Surge (mem Power Trip, Iron Age) are back, playing NYC one-off reunion show

Houston grinders Hatred Surge (who had past, present, and future members of Power Trip, Iron Age, Mammoth Grinder, Trap Them, Insect Warfare, and more) were initially around between 2004 and 2013, but now they're getting back together for a one-off reunion at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar on on February 12, 2022 with Iron Lung, Skourge, Escuela Grind, Brain Tourniquet, and Outskirts. Tickets go on sale Thursday (9/16) at noon.

Hatred Surge released their final album Human Overdose in 2013 on Iron Lung Records, shortly before breaking up, and earlier this year they put out a live album recorded at Fun Fun Fun Fest 2010 and a 2007 France show. Stream both below.

Check out pics of Hatred Surge at The Charleston in Brooklyn in 2009.

