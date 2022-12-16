Have A Nice Life-headlined Flenser showcase in NYC adds 2nd night

Earlier this week, The Flenser announced their 2023 NYC showcase with a joint set by Dan Barrett's projects Have A Nice Life and Giles Corey, as well as Midwife and Planning For Burial, happening at Bowery Ballroom on April 14. It quickly sold out, and now they've added a second night for April 15 at Bowery Ballroom with the same lineup. (Planning For Burial also notes that he's playing a different set each night.) Tickets are on sale now.

We've also got some HANL vinyl and the Deathconsciousness cassette in stock in the BV store.