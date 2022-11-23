Have Mercy discuss their favorite albums of 2022

Baltimore emo band Have Mercy released a self-titled EP earlier this year, marking a return to music after their early 2020 tour, which originally served as a farewell tour following the tragic passing of founding drummer Aaron Alt in 2019. Earlier this week, the band teased a new album on Facebook, writing, "The four of us are hard at work writing a new record. We feel this is our best work so far. We’re trying every idea, pushing ourselves to do different things, but still keeping the heart of what early Have Mercy was. It’s very sad so far haha." For now, though, Have Mercy have shared with us some of their favorite albums of the year, including Joyce Manor, Taylor Swift, Tate McRae, Kendrick Lamar, and more. Read on for the list, and the band's commentary on each pick...

Have Mercy's 10 Favorite Albums of 2022

Maggie Rogers - Surrender

"She continues to make great and powerful music. I'm excited to see how she grows into her final form." - Brian

Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

"This was our go-to Spotify record for driving. So much creative production and next level writing." - Brian

Coheed & Cambria - Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind

"An absolute banger from front to back. One of my favorite Coheed releases." - Brian

Taylor Swift - Midnights

"Nick is the biggest Swifty that any of us know."

Muscadine Bloodline - Dispatch to 16th Ave.

"They're a classic Southern Rock band with a modern country sensibility. Anti-Nashville without being the cliche Anti-Nashville if that makes any sense." - Nick

The Midnight - Heroes

"I've been following these guys for a long time and they blew me away with this new album. The guitar work on it is amazing and spot on for the hopeful and uplifting vibe this album gives off." - Andrew

Ronnie Dunn - 100 Proof Neon

"He's back! Gimme all the neon and honky tonk songs baybay! I love me some Brooks and/or Dunn" - Andrew

Joyce Manor - 40 oz. to Fresno

"From 'Souvenir' to 'Secret Sisters' this album has banger after banger for 16 minutes straight. Classic Joyce Manor. 5/5 Andrews" - Andrew

Soccer Mommy - Sometimes, Forever

"This album rips. It's a little different from their other work but the musicianship, the dynamic structures of the songs, and production. It's a weekly listen for me." - Andrew

Tate McRae - i used to think i could fly

"This album was my summer jam. It's got a little bit of everything for everyone. It's up and down, perfect for driving with the windows down or dance cleaning my apartment. "She's All I Wanna Be" is an absolute rocker." - Andrew

--

Listen to a playlist of all of their picks: