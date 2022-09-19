HAWA announces debut album for 4AD, shares “Gemini,” playing NYC

Rapper/singer/producer HAWA has announced her debut album, HADJA BANGOURA, is coming on November 4 via 4AD (pre-order). HADJA BANGOURA is named after HAWA's great-grandmother, who passed last year. HAWA wrote most of the album in Conakry, the capital of Guinea, where she grew up and where her great-grandmother lived. HADJA BANGOURA was produced by Tony Seltzer and Inef Coupe, and its only feature comes from experimentalist Eartheater. Check out the album art and track list below.

With the album announcement comes the release of rhythmic, impassioned lead single "Gemini," and a steamy music video directed by Courtney Sofiah Yates. Watch it below.

HAWA has a handful of European dates coming up in the fall, plus a one-off NYC show on October 26 at Public Records in Brooklyn. All dates below.

HAWA Hadja Bangoura loading...

HADJA BANGOURA Tracklisting:

INDYA

TRADE

GEMINI

ACTUALLY

EN ROUTE

MMMM

AIN’T U

7 DEADLY SINS: LUST

PROGRESSION

CREDITS

EATER FT. EARTHEATER

HAWA -- 2022 Tour Dates:

9/22 - Bad Bonn - Düdingen, CH

9/23 - Reeperbahn - Hamburg, DE

10/26 - Public Records - Brooklyn, NY

11/5 - Pitchfork Festival - Berlin, DE

11/16 - FiftyLAB - Brussels, BE