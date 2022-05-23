Hawthorne Heights throwing 3 festivals w/ Descendents, Thursday, Laura Jane Grace & more

First When We Were Young Fest, then the Emo's Not Dead Cruise, and now "Ohio Is For Lovers" hitmakers Hawthorne Heights are throwing their own festival in three cities with tons of emo nostalgia (and other related stuff too). It's called the "Is For Lovers Festival," and it goes down in Kansas, Colorado, and -- of course -- Ohio.

The lineups have a lot of cool stuff, including Descendents, Bayside, Senses Fail, The Wonder Years, Knuckle Puck, and more in Ohio (and a bunch of names TBA for that one), as well as The Wonder Years, Thursday, Laura Jane Grace, Hot Mulligan, The OGBMs, THICK, and more in Kansas, and The Wonder Years, Thursday, Hot Mulligan, The OGBMs, THICK, and more in Colorado. See the lineups in full below.

The Kansas date happens at Wichita's The Wave on August 27, Colorado the next day is at Denver's Levitt Pavillion on August 28, and Ohio is the next month at Riverbend Music Center on September 10. Tickets to all three go on sale Thursday, May 26, with a presale starting Tuesday, May 24.

IS FOR LOVERS 2022: KANSAS LINEUP

The Wonder Years

Thursday

Laura Jane Grace

Story of the Year

Hot Mulligan

Hawthorne Heights

Emery

Real Friends

Red Jumpsuit Apparatus

The OBGMs

Thick

Old News

Life in Idle

Yasmin Nur

Social Cinema

Glass Ager

IS FOR LOVERS 2022: COLORADO LINEUP

The Wonder Years

Thursday

Story of the Year

Hot Mulligan

Hawthorne Heights

Emery

Red Jumpsuit Apparatus

The OBGMs

Thick

My Body Sings Electric

IS FOR LOVERS 2022: OHIO LINEUP

Descendents

Bayside

Senses Fail

The Wonder Years

Story of the Year

Hawthorne Heights

Knuckle Puck

Red Jumpsuit Apparatus

Emergy

Dopamines

Crimson Apple

Bad Luck

Nightbeast

Mint Green

Dead Bundy

Better Anyway

more TBA