Hawthorne Heights throwing 3 festivals w/ Descendents, Thursday, Laura Jane Grace & more
First When We Were Young Fest, then the Emo's Not Dead Cruise, and now "Ohio Is For Lovers" hitmakers Hawthorne Heights are throwing their own festival in three cities with tons of emo nostalgia (and other related stuff too). It's called the "Is For Lovers Festival," and it goes down in Kansas, Colorado, and -- of course -- Ohio.
The lineups have a lot of cool stuff, including Descendents, Bayside, Senses Fail, The Wonder Years, Knuckle Puck, and more in Ohio (and a bunch of names TBA for that one), as well as The Wonder Years, Thursday, Laura Jane Grace, Hot Mulligan, The OGBMs, THICK, and more in Kansas, and The Wonder Years, Thursday, Hot Mulligan, The OGBMs, THICK, and more in Colorado. See the lineups in full below.
The Kansas date happens at Wichita's The Wave on August 27, Colorado the next day is at Denver's Levitt Pavillion on August 28, and Ohio is the next month at Riverbend Music Center on September 10. Tickets to all three go on sale Thursday, May 26, with a presale starting Tuesday, May 24.
IS FOR LOVERS 2022: KANSAS LINEUP
The Wonder Years
Thursday
Laura Jane Grace
Story of the Year
Hot Mulligan
Hawthorne Heights
Emery
Real Friends
Red Jumpsuit Apparatus
The OBGMs
Thick
Old News
Life in Idle
Yasmin Nur
Social Cinema
Glass Ager
IS FOR LOVERS 2022: COLORADO LINEUP
The Wonder Years
Thursday
Story of the Year
Hot Mulligan
Hawthorne Heights
Emery
Red Jumpsuit Apparatus
The OBGMs
Thick
My Body Sings Electric
IS FOR LOVERS 2022: OHIO LINEUP
Descendents
Bayside
Senses Fail
The Wonder Years
Story of the Year
Hawthorne Heights
Knuckle Puck
Red Jumpsuit Apparatus
Emergy
Dopamines
Crimson Apple
Bad Luck
Nightbeast
Mint Green
Dead Bundy
Better Anyway
more TBA