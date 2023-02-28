Hayden preps first LP in 8 years, shares “On A Beach” video ft Feist, Steve Buscemi & Matt Berninger

Toronto indie-folk vet Hayden has announced Are We Good, his first solo album in eight years, which will be out April 5 via Arts & Crafts. It was primarily self-produced and recorded but Aaron Dessner, did co-produce two songs, "It's Just Me" and Leonard Cohen tribute "We Danced."

The first single from the album is "On a Beach" which features Feist, and was the result of a songwriting workshop she invited Hayden to join in 2021. "The idea was to write a song a day for seven consecutive days, sharing them later each evening with the other writers. A great combination of pure feet to the fire expression and accountability," Hayden says. "‘On A Beach’ was my 'day four' submission. I continued tinkering with the song and recording in the following weeks, adding a bridge, tracking several synth lines to try to create what I thought hypnosis may sound like. A few weeks later, Leslie was in town and I invited her to sing on a newer verse I’d written to make the song more of a conversation. Who better than the best, and the one who basically made the song happen in the first place.”

The video for "On a Beach" was directed by longtime collaborator Yael Staav and also features Feist, as well as Steve Buscemi and The National's Matt Berninger, who both play hypnotists. Watch that below.

Feist recently announced her new album, and The National will release First Two Pages of Frankenstein in April.

ARE WE GOOD TRACKLIST

1. East Coast

2. We Danced

3. On A Beach (ft. Feist)

4. Terry Cloth Blue (Every Single Thing)

5. Nothing Wrong

6. Are We Good

7. Window Washer Blues

8. Miss Fort Erie

9. It’s Just Me

10. Lay This In Mind

11. Can’t Happen Now