Hayden Thorpe (Wild Beasts) preps new solo album, shares “The Universe Is Always Right”

Former Wild Beasts co-leader Hayden Thorpe has announced his second solo album which is titled Moondust For My Diamond and will be out October 15 via Domino. (His solo debut, Diviner, came out in 2019.) He describes it as "spirituals for the data age,” adding, "It’s devotional music, propulsive and technicolour, all about the hidden order of things." The album was produced by Bullion and features "Ben Reed’s otherworldly bass playing."

The first single is the pretty, cosmic, "The Universe Is Always Right," and comes with a video directed by Tom Haines. "It’s something of a magic realism piece in which a strange omen brings new promise to a remote family." Watch that below.

Tracklist:

1. Material World

2. The Universe Is Always Right

3. No Such Thing

4. Parallel Kingdom

5. Golden Ratio

6. Metafeeling

7. Supersensual

8. Hotel November Tango

9. Rational Heartache

10. Spherical Time II

11. Suspended Animation

12. Runaway World