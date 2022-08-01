Hayley Williams calls Bloc Party the “number one reference” for Paramore’s next album

On her radio show Everything Is Emo last week, Hayley Williams shed more light on the upcoming Paramore album, revealing that Bloc Party were the "number one reference" for this album. She said:

We loved this band, me and all my friends, we were really into that album and it always reminds me of getting my driving license. I paid my mom money that I got from a publishing advance we got from our first album to buy out the remainder of the car notes that she had for this old Mazda 626. I think I paid $3000, I named her Miss Anne, I covered her in stickers. Bloc Party’s Silent Alarm was always on in the car. It was a favorite, and there’s really not a bad track on it. [...] From day one, Bloc Party was the number one reference because there was such an urgency to their sound that was different to the fast punk or the pop punk or the like, loud wall of sound emo bands that were happening in the early 2000s. They had their own thing and it was so unique and so dynamic, and it really stuck with us. And I’m really really thankful for this band, I’m so thankful that they’re back, they’re playing shows they’re putting out great songs, and it just makes me feel even more excited to get back out into the world, and maybe cross paths with the band that has been a huge part of our story from day one.

The episode was all about British bands, and she also praised Arctic Monkeys as "Sheffield's finest export--sorry Jarvis Cocker," called Wolf Alice "one of the brightest stars coming out of the UK," and said this about The 1975: "What an influential band, a band that does whatever the hell they want to." She also praised Foals' ability to reinvent themselves: “I really respect this band’s journey and how they continue to evolve. I think it takes a lot of guts too... Any time a band re-emerges with a new picture, a new frame of mind, I think it’s courageous and cool and I’m really enjoying their evolution.” And she ended the episode by giving a shoutout to Higher Power. Check out the full playlist from the episode below. You can stream Everything Is Emo on BBC Sounds.

Paramore will head out on their upcoming North American tour starting in October, including the When We Were Young festival. Check out all the dates below.

PARAMORE: 2022 TOUR

October 2, 2022 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Theater

October 4, 2022 - Magna, UT - The Great SaltAir

October 6, 2022 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater Omaha

October 8, 2022 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

October 9, 2022 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits^

October 11, 2022 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

October 14, 2022 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater

October 16, 2022 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

October 22, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

October 23, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

October 29, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

November 7, 2022 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

November 9, 2022 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

November 11, 2022 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

November 15, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

November 16, 2022 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

November 19, 2022 - Mexico City, MX - Corona Capital Festival