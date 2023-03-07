Hayley Williams, Jason Isbell, Julien Baker, more playing benefit for Tennessee LGBTQ non-profits

In the wake of Tennessee's new laws restricting drag performances and gender-affirming healthcare for minors, a new benefit concert, Love Rising, is happening on March 20 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The lineup features Hayley Williams, Jason Isbell, Brittany Howard, Julien Baker, Yola, Allison Russell, Amanda Shires, Sheryl Crow, Maren Morris, Joy Oladokun, and more. See it in full below.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 8 at 10 AM Ct, and net proceeds will go to the Tennessee Equality Project, inclusion tennessee, OUTMemphis, and The Tennessee Pride Chamber. The Looking Out Foundation will also double contributions on donations received, up to a maximum of $100,000.

"As a queer, intersectional artist and mother, raising my child in Nashville, it's important to me to support these wonderful Tennessee LGBTQIA+ advocacy organizations, working so hard to build bridges, reduce harm and promote equality for all Tennesseans," Allison Russell says. “LGBTQIA+ contributions and creativity are foundational to every genre of modern song and arts performance. I think it speaks volumes that so many in our community are feeling the same call to support, celebrate and uplift!”

“Senate Bill 3 and House Bill 9 are clearly targeted attacks on Tennesseans who haven’t done anything wrong,” says Jason Isbell. “These bills add up to an attempt to eradicate a valuable part of our community and force good people to live in fear. We can’t in good conscience just stand by and let that happen.”