Hayley Williams, Laura Jane Grace, R.E.M., Phoebe Bridgers, Matt Berninger & 30+ others on new benefit comp

The next Bandcamp Friday fundraiser is this Friday (9/4) and dozens of awesome artists have come together to release Good Music To Avert The Collapse Of American Democracy on Bandcamp that day for 24 hours only, with all proceeds going to the voters rights organization Fair Fight.

The 40-song comp includes covers, remixes, live versions, unreleased demos, and entirely new songs from Hayley Williams (covering Broadcast), Matt Berninger (covering The Cure), Weyes Blood (covering Joni Mitchell), Real Estate (also covering Joni Mitchell), Robin Pecknold (covering The Roches), Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers (covering Gord Downie), Superchunk (covering Minutemen), Soccer Mommy (covering Saving Jane), Alex G (covering True Widow), The Decemberists (live Hoodoo Gurus cover), Beverly Glenn-Copeland (unearthed 1977 song), Tycho & Ben Gibbard (demo of forthcoming collaboration), R.E.M. (live in 1989), Death Cab For Cutie, My Morning Jacket, Thurston Moore, Sharon Van Etten, Sudan Archives, Helado Negro, Phoebe Bridgers, clipping., Tegan & Sara, Best Coast, Jamila Woods, Devendra Banhart, Sylvan Esso, Frankie Cosmos, Angel Olsen, Courtney Barnett, and still more.

The compilation was executive produced by McSweeney's founder Dave Eggers, Jordan Kurland, Darius Zelkha, Christian Stavros, and Barsuk Records label head Josh Rosenfeld. It's Eggers and Kurland's fourth fundraising project surrounding a presidential election, following 30 Songs, 30 Days (2016), 90 Days, 90 Reasons (2012), and The Future Dictionary of America (2004).

Eggers says, "It’s going to come down to bringing out and protecting the vote this fall, so the work Fair Fight does is crucial. Jordan and I figured a painless way to raise some money would be to ask musicians to donate unreleased tracks, people pay a few bucks for them, and maybe we can edge toward a functioning democracy again."

Kurland adds, "As in our previous election-based projects, Dave and I were looking for a relatively simple platform for artists to get involved in the political process. Seeing how impactful Bandcamp Fridays have become, we felt this was the perfect way to create urgency by releasing new music from a collection of amazing artists for a very short window of time."

The album artwork was created by Shepard Fairey, and there will also be a limited edition signed poster of the artwork benefitting Color of Change.

Here's the insanely stacked tracklist:

1. Hayley Williams - Colour Me In (Broadcast Cover)

2. Tycho x Ben Gibbard – Only Love Will Save This Place (Demo Version)

3. R.E.M. – Begin The Begin (Live in Hampton, VA 1989)

4. Matt Berninger – In Between Days (The Cure Cover)

5. Grouplove – Hardware Store

6. Rostam – Half-Light (Acoustic)

7. Soccer Mommy – Girl Next Door (Saving Jane Cover)

8. Flume x Eprom – Nor. 7

9. clipping. – Chapter 319 (Jonathan's Full Stop Remix)

10. My Morning Jacket – Bring the Power Back Home

11. Sudan Archives – War

12. Helado Negro – Us Meeting Them

13. Death Cab for Cutie – The New Year (Live in Seattle, WA 2020)

14. Jeff Tweedy – Whisper

15. Sharon Van Etten – malibu, driving down the one (demo)

16. Weyes Blood – River (Joni Mitchell Cover)

17. Thurston Moore – L’Ephemere

18. The Decemberists – Death-Defying (Hoodoo Gurus Cover, Live in Australia 2016)

19. Tegan and Sara – God Help Yourself (Demo)

20. Best Coast – Our Deal (Live in Studio 2020)

21. Poolside x Todd Edwards – Getting There From Here (Instrumental)

22. Jamila Woods – HEAVN (Slot-A Remix)

23. Robin Pecknold – Hammond Song (The Roches Cover)

24. Beverly Glenn-Copeland – Dream On (1977 Studio Recording)

25. Devendra Banhart – Taking a Page (Demo)

26. Phoebe Bridgers – Chinese Satellite (Voice Memo)

27. Real Estate – People’s Parties (Joni Mitchell Cover)

28. Sylvan Esso – Ferris Wheel (Live In-Studio)

29. Josh Ritter – Someday (In Progress)

30. Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers – Vancouver Divorce (Gord Downie Cover)

31. Alex G – Skull Eyes (True Widow Cover)

32. Frankie Cosmos – Another Piece

33. King Tuff – Evergreen (Demo)

34. Superchunk – Political Song for Michael Jackson to Sing (Minutemen Cover)

35. Jay Som – Time Off Work

36. Angel Olsen – All Mirrors (Johnny Jewel Chamber Remix)

37. Gilligan Moss – Ultraparadíso (Campfire Edit)

38. Bhi Bhiman – Takin’ It Easy

39. Courtney Barnett – Sunday Roast (Live in Estes Park, CO 2020)

40. Preservation Hall Jazz Band – One Hundred Fires (Live in Seattle, WA 2019)