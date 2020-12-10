Hayley Williams releases “Simmer” off upcoming acoustic EP

Earlier this year, Hayley Williams released her stunning solo debut, Petals for Armor, to much acclaim. More recently, she also announced that, amidst the chaos of this year, she is releasing a brand new three-track EP (including acoustic renditions of tracks from the album and an unreleased track, "Find Me Here") called Petals for Armor: Self-Serenades (pre-order on vinyl here).

Ahead of the EP's December 18th release (via Atlantic Records), she released one of the three tracks, an acoustic rendition of the Petals for Armor track, "Simmer." "If you listen closely, you can hear Alf [Hayley's dog] sigh dramatically in the opening line. Like mother, like son," Hayley wrote on Twitter. Listen to "Simmer (Acoustic)" and view the entire Petals For Armor: Self-Serenades tracklist below.

In other news, Hayley recently hosted her own NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert where she -- alongside her band featuring Julien Baker and Becca Mancari -- performed songs off Petals for Armor. Watch that here.

PETALS FOR ARMOR: SELF-SERENADES TRACKLIST

1. Simmer (Acoustic)

2. Why We Ever (Acoustic)

3. Find Me Here

