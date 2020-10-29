Hayley Williams speaks out against former Paramore bandmate’s homophobia

Hayley Williams has spoken out against a former Paramore bandmate over homophobia. "There's a reason there are only three people left in Paramore," she tweeted. "Surprise, haters, it ain't cause of me."

"Paramore do not condone religiously/politically dogmatic beliefs which leave our LGBTQ+ friends, fans, & family feeling abandoned and hopeless," she continued. "And ya know, if that doesn’t jive with you, well, feel free to go to where all past members of Paramore have gone which is literally anywhere else but Paramore."

"To Paramore’s LGBTQ+ family (and [Brian J O'Connor, Hayley's hair and makeup artist] I am talkin straight to you)," she continued, "you are full of love and you are loved."

Hayley didn't mention anyone by name, but as several others have mentioned, former Paramore guitarist Josh Farro has made homophobic and highly conservative comments in the past, and a screenshot of him comparing homosexuality to pedophilia began making the rounds on social media on Wednesday:

Paramore's current lineup is Hayley, Taylor York, and Zac Farro (Josh's brother).

You can view Hayley's tweets in full below:

In other news, Hayley will release the three-song Petals For Armor: Self-Serenades EP on December 18. It features acoustic versions of two songs from this year's great Petals For Armor and one brand new song.