Hayley Williams, St. Vincent, Lana Del Rey & more playing virtual Ally Coalition Talent Show

The Ally Coalition, the LGBTQ-equality organization founded by Rachel Antonoff, Jack Antonoff, and other members of Jack's former band fun., are taking their annual benefit Talent Show virtual for 2020. The 7th annual edition of the event streams on Monday, December 21 at 9 PM ET on Twitch, and they've assembled a stacked lineup to perform, including Sleater-Kinney, St. Vincent, Big Red Machine (Aaron Dessner of The National's project with Justin Vernon), Lana Del Rey, Spoon, Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes, Tierra Whack, The Chicks, Rufus Wainwright, Andrew Dost of fun., Hayley Williams, Wallows, Bleachers and more.

Comedians Kalen Allen, Mike Birbiglia, Aidy Bryant, Chris Laker, The Lucas Bros., Jacqueline Novak, Reggie Watts, and Roy Wood Jr., will do a minute of standup each, and Rachael Ray will prepare her favorite one-minute recipe.

"The TAC talent show is the night of the year I look forward to most," Jack Antonoff says. "Obviously we can't meet in person this year, but the money this show raises is more important than ever, considering how disproportionately marginalized communities have been affected by the pandemic. This show is always about getting my friends together and keeping things really loose, so magic can happen. This year will be no different - lots in store. Play it loud and have a party at home cause this one is gonna be something else."

Proceeds raised from the show will be donated to non-profits serving LGBTQ youth, including BreakOUT!, BU Wellness Network, Lost-n-Found Youth, New Alternatives, Oakland LGBTQ Community Center, and the Ruth Ellis Center.