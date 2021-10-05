Hazing Over and Omerta touring with Vended (Slipknot’s sons’ band)

Hazing Over are currently on tour with For Your Health (who they released a modern-classic split with back when they were called Shin Guard), and now they're gearing up to hit the road in November opening for Vended, the band whose lineup includes Slipknot members Corey Taylor and Shawn "Clown" Crahan's sons Griffin Taylor and Simon Crahan (and who sound a lot like Slipknot). Also on the tour is the truly insane metallic post-hardcore band Omerta.

The run hits Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar on November 18. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday (10/8) at 10 AM. All dates are listed on the tour poster below.

Read our interview with Hazing Over from earlier this year.

