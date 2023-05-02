Hazing Over announce new EP ‘Tunnel Vision,’ share title track, touring with Callous Daoboys

Hazing Over, the metallic hardcore band that evolved out of Pittsburgh screamo band Shin Guard, have announced a followup to their 2021 EP Pestilence. It's called Tunnel Vision, and it comes out July 7 via 1126 Records (pre-order). It was made with the very busy heavy music producer Taylor Young (of the back-in-action Twitching Tongues and much more), and here's what guitarist Owen Traynor says about it:

We wanted to dive further into the chaos and suffocation that comes with our music, but with more hardcore influence. Over time, we've been shedding our math-y, deathcore origins in favor of something just as heavy, but more memorable. There are some tracks we have rewritten riff for riff. We did whatever was necessary to make these songs the best they could be.

Your first taste of their new direction is the title track, and you can check that out below. The band also have tour dates with The Callous Daoboys starting this week and the poster for that run is below too.

Tracklist

"Path Denied"

"Tunnel Vision"

"Cutthroat"

"Gushing Wound"

"Tightrope Walker"

"Disavowed"