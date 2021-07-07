Hazing Over & For Your Health announce tour, dates w/ Callous Daoboys, Snag, Your Spirit Dies

Back in 2019, For Your Health and Shin Guard put out one of the best screamo releases in recent memory, the Death of Spring split. Since then, both bands have significantly grown. For Your Health released their debut album In Spite Of on Twelve Gauge earlier this year, and it's much more of a genre-defying post-hardcore record than anything they'd released prior. Shin Guard changed their name to Hazing Over and embraced metalcore and deathcore influences on their new EP Pestilence, which came out earlier this year on Acrobat Unstable. The two bands played shows together to celebrate Death of Spring's release, and they'll now do another tour this fall of the East Coast and Midwest.

The tour includes a few great triple bills on select dates, including The Callous Daoboys in Atlanta and Charlotte, Snag in Milwaukee, and Your Spirit Dies in DC. Tickets for all dates are available here. Tour poster below.

Hazing Over / For Your Health -- 2021 Tour Dates

9/30 - Pittsburgh, PA @ The Mr. Roboto Project

10/1 - Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s Locker Room

10/2 - Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade w/ Snag

10/3 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean Downstairs

10/4 - Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary

10/6 - Nashville, TN @ The End

10/7 - Atlanta, GA @ Purgatory at The Masquerade w/ The Callous Daoboys

10/8 - Charlotte, NC @ The Milestone Club w/ The Callous Daoboys

10/9 - Washington, DC @ The Pocket w/ Your Spirit Dies