Hazing Over list their 10 favorite albums of 2021, playing NYC tonight

Earlier this year, Shin Guard changed their name to Hazing Over and they also changed their genre from screamo to a much heavier metalcore/deathcore vibe, as heard on their new EP Pestilence. They're currently on tour in support of that EP with likeminded bands Omerta and Vended (whose lineup includes Slipknot members Corey Taylor and Shawn "Clown" Crahan's sons Griffin Taylor and Simon Crahan), and that tour lands in Brooklyn at Saint Vitus Bar TONIGHT (11/18). Tickets are still available. All remaining tour dates are listed below.

As the year is coming to a close, we asked Hazing Over what their top 10 favorite albums of 2021 were, and they made us a very cool list that ranges from hip hop to hardcore to alt-pop to death metal, and more. Read on to check out their list and see what they had to say about each pick.

For more on Hazing Over, read our interview with them from earlier this year.

HAZING OVER'S TOP 10 ALBUMS OF 2021

1. ZelooperZ - Van Goghs Left Ear

This album Goghs hard as fuck

2. Turnstile - Glow On

Catchy jams for us to sing along to in the van on tour

3. PinkPantheress - to hell with it

Newest go-to album to keep me in my groove at work

4. Dean Blunt - Black Metal 2

Great follow up to the original, slow nonchalant jams

5. Sanguisugabogg - Tortured Whole

Well-rounded mean album that is now the album I show people when they wanna know what kind of ignorant music I listen to

6. Porter Robinson - Nurture

This album has a way of being unapologetically optimistic, and the production is beautiful

7. Regional Justice Center - Crime and Punishment

Shit makes me want to slam my head into a wall for 13 minutes straight

8. Illiterates - S/T

The bassist on this album is a total chad

9. Gatecreeper - An Unexpected Reality

I really dig their evolution and "Emptiness" might be my favorite song by them

10. Baby Keem - The Melodic Blue

Top o the morning

--

Vended / Omerta / Hazing Over -- 2021 Tour Dates

11/18 Saint Vitus Brooklyn, NY

11/18 Empire Underground Albany, NY

11/20 Webster Underground Hartford, CT

11/21 Sonia Boston, MA

11/23 Rec Room Buffalo, NY

12/19 The Underbelly @ The Masquerade Atlanta, GA (also w/ For Your Health, Kaonashi, The Callous Daoboys, Wristmeetrazor & more)