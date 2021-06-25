HBO Max adds ‘The Chris Rock Show’ to streaming lineup

HBO Max has added the first two seasons of The Chris Rock Show to its streaming lineup. If you don't remember (it was a while ago), Rock hosted his own late night talk show on HBO for five seasons from 1997 - 2000, featuring a mix of interviews, sketches and musical performances, and with Grandmaster Flash as musical director. Its premiere episode featured Prince as the musical guest and Johnnie Cochran as the interview, and other notable appearances from the series' first two seasons include D'Angelo, Maxwell, Tracy Morgan, Erykah Badu, Puff Daddy, Conan O'Brien, Wyclef Jean, Missy Elliot, LL Cool J, Busta Rhymes, Bobby Brown, Jesse Jackson, Al Sharpton, Rakim, Mary J Blige, Usher, George Carlin and more.

Check out the first two seasons of The Chris Rock Show on HBO Max, and watch the premiere episode's classic segment where Chris tries to get residents of Howard Beach, Queens to sign a petition to rename one of its streets to "Tupac Shakur Boulevard," below.