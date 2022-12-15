Head Automatica reuniting for first time in 10+ years, playing Furnace Fest

Head Automatica are back! The power pop band formed by Glassjaw vocalist Daryl Palumbo in 2003 haven't played live in over a decade, but they were just announced for Furnace Fest 2023. No word on any other tour dates or new music or anything else, but we'll let you know if we learn more.

Furnace Fest has been gradually rolling out its 2023 lineup, which also includes Between the Buried and Me, Gorilla Biscuits, The Callous Daoboys, Foreign Hands, Drain, Strife, One King Down, Training For Utopia, and more TBA.

The fest goes down September 23-24 at the historic Sloss Furnaces grounds in Birmingham, Alabama, with "Pre-Party Bash in the Shed" on Friday, September 22. Ticket info here.