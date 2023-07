Head Automatica tour dates: tickets on sale

Tickets to every date on Head Automatica's headlining tour, including a hometown Long Island show on October 6 at The Paramount, are on sale now.

The tour, which surrounds their reunion appearances at Furnace Fest and Riot Fest, is their first in over a decade, and Foxy Shazam joins them as support. See all dates below.

Ahead of their tour, Head Automatica play the Taking Back Sunday-headlined Sad Summer Fest stops at NJ's PNC Bank Arts Center tonight (7/14), Philly on Saturday, and Boston on Sunday.

attachment-head-automatica---fall-2023-tour-poster-ig-rectangle loading...

HEAD AUTOMATICA / FOXY SHAZAM - 2023 TOUR DATES

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5, 2023 - SEATTLE, WA - SHOWBOX SODO

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6, 2023 - PORTLAND, OR - CRYSTAL BALLROOM

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8, 2023 - SACRAMENTO, CA - ACE OF SPADES

SATURDAY. SEPTEMBER 9, 2023 - SAN FRANCISCO, CA - REGENCY BALLROOM

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12, 2023 - LOS ANGELES, CA - THE WILTERN

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13, 2023 - GARDEN GROVE, CA - GARDEN AMP

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2023 - LAS VEGAS, NV - HOUSE OF BLUES

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 2023 - CHICAGO, IL - DOUGLAS PARK - RIOT FEST

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 19, 2023 - AUSTIN, TX - EMPIRE GARAGE

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2023 - DALLAS, TX - THE ECHO LOUNGE & MUSIC HALL

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 21, 2023 - HOUSTON, TX- HOUSE OF BLUES HOUSTON

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23, 2023 - BIRMINGHAM, AL - FURNACE FEST

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 25, 2023 - CINCINNATI, OH - BOGARTS (NO FOXY SHAZAM)

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 2023 - DETROIT, MI - ST ANDREW'S HALL

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 28, 2023 - CLEVELAND, OH - HOUSE OF BLUES CLEVELAND

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2023 - MCKEES ROCKS, PA - ROXIAN THEATRE

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 - BALTIMORE, MD - RAMS HEAD LIVE

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 3, 2023 - NEW HAVEN, CT - TOAD'S PLACE

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6, 2023 - HUNTINGTON, NY - THE PARAMOUNT

Filed Under: Foxy Shazam, Glassjaw, Head Automatica, punk