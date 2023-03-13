Head In The Clouds announces 1st NYC edition feat. Rich Brian, Beabadoobee, more

88rising has announced the 2023 edition of their annual Head In The Clouds Festival, happening in NYC for the first time this year on May 20 and 21 at Forest Hills Stadium. Head In The Clouds celebrates artists in the Asian diaspora, with previous editions in Los Angeles, Jakarta, and Manila. This year's fest takes place during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and benefits nonprofit organization Heart Of Dinner. Ticket registration is open now, and with pre-sale opening Friday, March 17, at 10am, and general sale on Monday, March 20, at 10am.

The lineup for Head In The Clouds 2023 features Saturday headliners ITZY, Rich Brian, and Beabadoobee, plus sets by MILLI, Akini Jing, DUMBFOUNDEAD, ISOxo, Hojean, Raveena, Spence Lee, and more. Sunday is headlined by NIKI, DPR Live, and DPR Ian, and includes sets by XG, Atarashii Gakko!, Knock2, Masiwei, VEEGEE, P-Lo, Yeek, WOLFTYLA, and more. Check out the full lineup below.

Head In The Clouds -- 2023 Lineup

Saturday, May 20

ITZY

Rich Brian

Beabadoobee

MILLI

Akini Jing

DUMBFOUNDEAD

FiFi ZHANG

Hojean

ISOxo

Paravi

Raveena

Spence Lee

Warren Hue

Sunday, May 21

NIKI

DPR Live

DPR Ian

XG

Atarashii Gakko!

Dabin

Knock2

LØREN

Masiwei

P-Lo

VEEGEE

WOLFTYLA

Yeek