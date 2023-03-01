Headbangers Ball’s Riki Rachtman sharing behind-the-scenes stories on ‘One Foot in the Gutter’ tour
Onetime MTV Headbangers Ball host Riki Rachtman will be hitting the road this spring, offering audiences "an evening of unbelievable true stories of Rock n Roll, sleaze, and debauchery." He's promising to share behind-the-scenes stories, tales from his infamous club The Cathouse, and more.
The 18-date US tour includes a NYC show at Iridium Room on April 7. All dates are listed, along with a tour trailer and a few vintage Headbangers Ball clips, below.
RIKI RACHTMAN - ONE FOOT IN THE GUTTER TOUR
March 29 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head Onstage
March 30 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater
April 1 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault
April 2 - Bethlehem, PA - Blast Furnace Room
April 4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Oak Theater
April 5 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedrafts
April 6 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
April 7 - New York, NY - Iridium
May 7 - Winston-Salem, NC - The Ramkat
May 9 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall
May 10 - Hobart, IN - The Art Theater
May 11 - St Charles, IL - Club Arcada Speakeasy
May 12 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's Shack
May 13 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II
May 17 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle
May 18 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse
May 19 - Nashville, TN - City Winery
May 20 - Atlanta, GA - Vinyl