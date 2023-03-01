Headbangers Ball’s Riki Rachtman sharing behind-the-scenes stories on ‘One Foot in the Gutter’ tour

Onetime MTV Headbangers Ball host Riki Rachtman will be hitting the road this spring, offering audiences "an evening of unbelievable true stories of Rock n Roll, sleaze, and debauchery." He's promising to share behind-the-scenes stories, tales from his infamous club The Cathouse, and more.

The 18-date US tour includes a NYC show at Iridium Room on April 7. All dates are listed, along with a tour trailer and a few vintage Headbangers Ball clips, below.

Riki Rachtman One Foot In The Gutter loading...

RIKI RACHTMAN - ONE FOOT IN THE GUTTER TOUR

March 29 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head Onstage

March 30 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater

April 1 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault

April 2 - Bethlehem, PA - Blast Furnace Room

April 4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Oak Theater

April 5 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedrafts

April 6 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

April 7 - New York, NY - Iridium

May 7 - Winston-Salem, NC - The Ramkat

May 9 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall

May 10 - Hobart, IN - The Art Theater

May 11 - St Charles, IL - Club Arcada Speakeasy

May 12 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's Shack

May 13 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II

May 17 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle

May 18 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse

May 19 - Nashville, TN - City Winery

May 20 - Atlanta, GA - Vinyl