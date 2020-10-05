Headie One releasing new album ‘Edna’ this week, new song “Breathing” out now

UK rapper Headie One already released one of the year's best rap albums with April's Fred Again-produced GANG, and now he's set to release a second album of 2020, Edna, on Friday (10/9) via Relentless Records (pre-order). It features his recent singles "Only You Freestyle" (ft. Drake) and "Ain't It Different" (ft. AJ Tracey & Stormzy), plus his just released "Breathing," which is yet another very promising example of Headie One's unique twist on UK rap. He also released teasers revealing that "Princess Cuts" (ft. Young T & Bugsey) is coming out with a video on Thursday and that "Parlez-Vous Anglais" (ft. Aitch) is getting the video treatment on album release day, and you can watch 20-second clips of both of those below.

The album also features Skepta, Future, and more. Full tracklist below.

Tracklist

1. Teach Me

2. Psalm35

3. Bumpy Ride (Ft. M Huncho)

4. Triple Science

5. The Light

6. Ain’t It Different (Ft. AJ Tracey & Stormzy)

7. Mainstream

8. Princess Cuts (Ft. Young T & Bugsey)

9. 21 Gun Salute (Ft. Young Adz)

10. Five Figures

11. Hear No Evil (Ft. Future)

12. Breathing

13. Only You Freestyle by Headie One & Drake

14. Try Me (Ft. Skepta)

15. F U Pay Me (Ft. Ivorian Doll)

16. Parlez-Vous Anglais (Ft. Aitch)

17. Everyting Nice (Ft. Haile)

18. You / Me (Ft. Mahalia)

19. Therapy

20. Cold (Ft. Kaash Paige)