HEALTH and Nine Inch Nails teasing something

Industrial/pop noisemakers HEALTH love to collaborate. 100 Gecs, Soccer Mommy, JPEGMAFIA, Full of Hell, Xiu Xiu, Perturbator, and Youth Code, are just some of the varied artists they collaborated with for 2020's DISCO4 album which we just announced is getting repressed to red vinyl available exclusively in our store.

Today, HEALTH, who toured with industrial legends NIN in the past, posted a video to social media which reads "HEALTH + NINE INCH NAILS ISN'T EVERYONE" and "MAY 06 2021." Behind it is a soundtrack of white noise. What does it mean? A new collab or remix? UPDATE: HEALTH confirm it is a new song in a new interview.

We'll hear it on Thursday. Stay tuned.

In related news, Trent Reznor, along with Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, won a Best Score Oscar for Soul. Speaking to the press following that win, Trent said that he and Ross "should be on tour but Covid has prevented that and we are planning on working on Nine Inch Nails material as soon as probably tomorrow." Stay tuned for more on that, as well.