HEALTH announce album of collaborations, share new song “CYBERPUNK 2.0.2.0.”

Since 2017, industrial/pop noisemakers HEALTH have been rolling out a series of collaborative singles with an array of artists across multiple different genres, from rap to indie pop to deathgrind and beyond, including Soccer Mommy, Perturbator, Youth Code, JPEGMAFIA, Xiu Xiu, Full of Hell, Ghostemane, and NOLIFE, and now they've announced an album featuring all eight of those collaborations, plus new collabs with 100 gecs, The Soft Moon, and Brothel, and a new HEALTH song called "CYBERPUNK 2.0.2.0."

The album's called DISCO4 :: PART I, and it comes out October 16 via Loma Vista (pre-order). "In the past each HEALTH LP has been accompanied by a corresponding remix record," the band says. "This time, despite being called DISCO 4 in the interest of continuity, we offer you a collection of original collaborations with artists we admire. Also, FUCK 2020."

"CYBERPUNK 2.0.2.0" is out now along with the announcement, and it's yet another great HEALTH song that finds them exploring a haunting, ethereal side. Listen and watch the grainy, dystopic, Zev Deans-directed video below. Also check out the full tracklist and a playlist of the eight previously released collabs below.

Tracklist

1. HEALTH - “CYBERPUNK 2.0.2.0”

2. HEALTH, Perturbator - “BODY/PRISON”

3. HEALTH, 100 Gecs - “POWER FANTASY”

4. HEALTH, Ghostemane - “JUDGEMENT NIGHT”

5. HEALTH, Youth Code - “INNOCENCE”

6. HEALTH, Full of Hell - “FULL OF HEALTH”

7. HEALTH, The Soft Moon - “COLORS”

8. HEALTH, JPEGMAFIA - “HATE YOU”

9. HEALTH, Brothel - “D.F. LOOKS”

10. HEALTH, Soccer Mommy - “MASS GRAVE”

11. HEALTH, Xiu Xiu - “DELICIOUS APE”

12. HEALTH, NOLIFE - “HARD TO BE A GOD”