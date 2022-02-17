HEALTH detail new collabs LP, share Lamb of God song (limited color vinyl pre-order)

Pre-order HEALTH's new collabs album on limited translucent red with opaque gold marble vinyl.

Last year, modern-day industrialists HEALTH put out collaborative songs with Nine Inch Nails and Poppy and revealed that both songs would be part of their second collabs album, DISCO4 :: PART II. Now, they've revealed more details about the album. It includes their just-released collaboration with Lamb of God ("Cold Blood"), as well as songs with Backxwash & Ho99o9, The Body, Street Sects, Ada Rook (of Black Dresses) & PlayThatBoiZay, The Neighbourhood, Perturbator, Ekkstacy, and Maenad Veyl, plus one new HEALTH song called "These Days." It comes out April 8 via Loma Vista, and we've teamed with the band on a translucent red with opaque gold marble vinyl variant, limited to 500 copies and available exclusively in our stores. Pre-order yours now while they last. They look like this:

The Lamb of God collab goes back and forth between sounding like LOG's stadium-sized metal and HEALTH's airy industrial pop, and it works out better than you might think. Watch the animated video for the song (created by Łukasz Rusinek) and visuals for the Poppy and NIN collabs below.

HEALTH also announced a Los Angeles release show happening on April 6 at 1720, and after that they'll do a headlining Europe/UK tour with Youth Code on all dates and Maenad Veyl on April dates. They're also opening Perturbator's Europe tour in the fall, alongside Author & Punisher. All dates are listed below.

Pick up our variant of DISCO4 :: PART II here. We've also got HEALTH's 2010 remix album DISCO2 in stock on black vinyl.

Tracklist

01. HEALTH x Poppy - DEAD FLOWERS

02. HEALTH x Nine Inch Nails - ISN’T EVERYONE

03. HEALTH x Ada Rook x PlayThatBoiZay - MURDER DEATH KILL

04. HEALTH x Maenad Veyl - IDENTITY

05. HEALTH x Lamb of God - COLD BLOOD

06. HEALTH x The Body - AD 1000

07. HEALTH x Backxwash x HO99O9 - PAGAN ICONZ

08. HEALTH x Street Sects - THE JOY OF SECT

09. HEALTH x EKKSTACY - STILL BREATHING

10. HEALTH x The Neighbourhood - NO ESCAPE

11. HEALTH x Perturbator - EXCESS

12. HEALTH - THESE DAYS

HEALTH -- 2022 Tour Dates

04/06 - Los Angeles, CA @ 1720

with Youth Code and Maenad Veyl:

04/18 - Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

04/19 - Manchester, UK @ The White Hotel

04/20 - Birmingham, UK @ Castle and Falcon

04/21 - London, UK @ Studio 9294

04/22 - Tilburg, NL @ Roadburn

04/24 - Gdansk, PL @ Drizzly Grizzly

04/26 - Vilnius, LT @ Kablys Club

04/27 - Tallinn, ES @ Sveta Baar

04/28 - Helsinki, FI @ Ääniwalli

04/29 - St Petersburg, RU @ MOD

04/30 - Moscow, RU @ Aglomerat

with Youth Code:

06/9 - Bucharest, RO @ Control Club

06/11 - Budapest, HU @ A38

06/12 - Vienna, AT @ Arena

06/13 - Poznań, PL @ Klub U Bazyla

06/14 - Krakow, PL @ Zaścianek

06/15 - Kosice, SK @ Tabačka Kulturfabrik

06/16 - Bratislava, SK @ Fuga

06/17 - Zagreb, HR @ Klub Mochvara

06/18 - Ljubljana, SI @ Kino Siska

06/20 - Dortmund, DE @ Junkyard

06/21 - Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

06/22 - Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

06/24 - Clisson, FR @ Hellfest

with Perturbator and Author & Punisher:

October 6 Lille, France Aeronef

October 7 Paris, France L’Olympia

October 12 Bordeaux, France Krakatoa

October 13 Toulouse, France Bikini

October 14 Madrid, Spain La Riviera

October 15 Barcelona, Spain Razzmatazz 2

October 16 Nantes, France Stereolux

October 18 Lyon, France Le Transbordeur

October 19 Strasbourg, France La Laiterie

October 20 Lausanne, Switzerland Les Docks

October 21 Munich, Germany Freiheiz

October 22 Vienna, Austria, Arena

October 23 Budapest, Hungary Akvarium Nagyhall

October 25 Prague, Czech Republic Lucerna Music

October 26 Wroclaw, Poland Zaklete Rewiry

October 27 Warsaw, Poland Progresja

October 28 Berlin, Germany Heimathafen

October 29 Göthenburg, Sweden Trädgår’n

October 30 Stockholm, Sweden Berns

November 1 Helsinki, Finland Tavastia

November 3 Oslo, Norway Vulkan Arena

November 4 Copenhagen, Denmark Pumpehuset

November 5 Hamburg, Germany Uebel & Gef��hrlich

November 6 Utrecht, Netherlands Tivoli

November 8 Cologne, Germany Kantine

November 9 Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg Rockhal

November 10 Brussels, Belgium Ancienne Belgique