HEALTH detail new collabs LP, share Lamb of God song (limited color vinyl pre-order)
Pre-order HEALTH's new collabs album on limited translucent red with opaque gold marble vinyl.
Last year, modern-day industrialists HEALTH put out collaborative songs with Nine Inch Nails and Poppy and revealed that both songs would be part of their second collabs album, DISCO4 :: PART II. Now, they've revealed more details about the album. It includes their just-released collaboration with Lamb of God ("Cold Blood"), as well as songs with Backxwash & Ho99o9, The Body, Street Sects, Ada Rook (of Black Dresses) & PlayThatBoiZay, The Neighbourhood, Perturbator, Ekkstacy, and Maenad Veyl, plus one new HEALTH song called "These Days." It comes out April 8 via Loma Vista, and we've teamed with the band on a translucent red with opaque gold marble vinyl variant, limited to 500 copies and available exclusively in our stores. Pre-order yours now while they last. They look like this:
The Lamb of God collab goes back and forth between sounding like LOG's stadium-sized metal and HEALTH's airy industrial pop, and it works out better than you might think. Watch the animated video for the song (created by Łukasz Rusinek) and visuals for the Poppy and NIN collabs below.
HEALTH also announced a Los Angeles release show happening on April 6 at 1720, and after that they'll do a headlining Europe/UK tour with Youth Code on all dates and Maenad Veyl on April dates. They're also opening Perturbator's Europe tour in the fall, alongside Author & Punisher. All dates are listed below.
Pick up our variant of DISCO4 :: PART II here. We've also got HEALTH's 2010 remix album DISCO2 in stock on black vinyl.
Tracklist
01. HEALTH x Poppy - DEAD FLOWERS
02. HEALTH x Nine Inch Nails - ISN’T EVERYONE
03. HEALTH x Ada Rook x PlayThatBoiZay - MURDER DEATH KILL
04. HEALTH x Maenad Veyl - IDENTITY
05. HEALTH x Lamb of God - COLD BLOOD
06. HEALTH x The Body - AD 1000
07. HEALTH x Backxwash x HO99O9 - PAGAN ICONZ
08. HEALTH x Street Sects - THE JOY OF SECT
09. HEALTH x EKKSTACY - STILL BREATHING
10. HEALTH x The Neighbourhood - NO ESCAPE
11. HEALTH x Perturbator - EXCESS
12. HEALTH - THESE DAYS
HEALTH -- 2022 Tour Dates
04/06 - Los Angeles, CA @ 1720
with Youth Code and Maenad Veyl:
04/18 - Glasgow, UK @ Stereo
04/19 - Manchester, UK @ The White Hotel
04/20 - Birmingham, UK @ Castle and Falcon
04/21 - London, UK @ Studio 9294
04/22 - Tilburg, NL @ Roadburn
04/24 - Gdansk, PL @ Drizzly Grizzly
04/26 - Vilnius, LT @ Kablys Club
04/27 - Tallinn, ES @ Sveta Baar
04/28 - Helsinki, FI @ Ääniwalli
04/29 - St Petersburg, RU @ MOD
04/30 - Moscow, RU @ Aglomerat
with Youth Code:
06/9 - Bucharest, RO @ Control Club
06/11 - Budapest, HU @ A38
06/12 - Vienna, AT @ Arena
06/13 - Poznań, PL @ Klub U Bazyla
06/14 - Krakow, PL @ Zaścianek
06/15 - Kosice, SK @ Tabačka Kulturfabrik
06/16 - Bratislava, SK @ Fuga
06/17 - Zagreb, HR @ Klub Mochvara
06/18 - Ljubljana, SI @ Kino Siska
06/20 - Dortmund, DE @ Junkyard
06/21 - Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
06/22 - Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof
06/24 - Clisson, FR @ Hellfest
with Perturbator and Author & Punisher:
October 6 Lille, France Aeronef
October 7 Paris, France L’Olympia
October 12 Bordeaux, France Krakatoa
October 13 Toulouse, France Bikini
October 14 Madrid, Spain La Riviera
October 15 Barcelona, Spain Razzmatazz 2
October 16 Nantes, France Stereolux
October 18 Lyon, France Le Transbordeur
October 19 Strasbourg, France La Laiterie
October 20 Lausanne, Switzerland Les Docks
October 21 Munich, Germany Freiheiz
October 22 Vienna, Austria, Arena
October 23 Budapest, Hungary Akvarium Nagyhall
October 25 Prague, Czech Republic Lucerna Music
October 26 Wroclaw, Poland Zaklete Rewiry
October 27 Warsaw, Poland Progresja
October 28 Berlin, Germany Heimathafen
October 29 Göthenburg, Sweden Trädgår’n
October 30 Stockholm, Sweden Berns
November 1 Helsinki, Finland Tavastia
November 3 Oslo, Norway Vulkan Arena
November 4 Copenhagen, Denmark Pumpehuset
November 5 Hamburg, Germany Uebel & Gef��hrlich
November 6 Utrecht, Netherlands Tivoli
November 8 Cologne, Germany Kantine
November 9 Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg Rockhal
November 10 Brussels, Belgium Ancienne Belgique