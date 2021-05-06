HEALTH & Nine Inch Nails release collaborative single, “ISN’T EVERYONE” (listen)

As teased, HEALTH and Nine Inch Nails have just released a collaborative single. It's called "ISN'T EVERYONE," and it's out now as a single via Loma Vista. It's basically what you'd want and expect from a HEALTH/NIN collaboration, a dark, atmospheric, industrial pop song that offers up the perfect middle ground between both bands' sounds. When asked for a quote about the song, HEALTH said, "It’s fucking Nine Inch Nails. That speaks for itself. You don’t need a clever quote to encapsulate it." They're not wrong. Listen below.

It's HEALTH's first release since 2020's DISCO4 :: PART I, which was an album full of collaborations just like this one (with 100 gecs, Soccer Mommy, JPEGMAFIA, Full of Hell, Xiu Xiu, Perturbator, Youth Code, Ghostemane, The Soft Moon, NOLIFE, and Brothel). That album just got a new limited edition red vinyl pressing, which you can pre-order in the BrooklynVegan store.

While you're there, we also just added two NIN classics too:their 1989 debut LP Pretty Hate Machine and 1992's Broken EP (on 7" vinyl).