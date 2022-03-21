HEALTH & Perturbator announce summer tour with Street Sects

HEALTH & Perturbator announced a co-headlining North American late summer tour that kicks off August 27 in Dallas and includes stops in Austin, Atlanta, NYC, Philadelphia, Boston Montreal, Detroit, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, and more. All dates, which have Street Sects on the bill as well are listed below.

The NYC show happens September 1 at Irving Plaza. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10 AM.

Both Perturbator and Street Sects appear on HEALTH's new collabs album DISCO4 :: PART II which also features Lamb of God, Backxwash & Ho99o9, The Body, The Neighbourhood and more. It's out April 8 and you can get it on translucent red with opaque gold marble vinyl that's limited to 500 copies and available exclusively in our stores.

HEALTH and Perturbator will also be on tour together in Europe after their North American tour, and Author & Punisher are on most dates. Those dates are also listed below.

HEALTH / PERTURBATOR 2022 TOUR DATES

August 27 Dallas, TX Granada Theatre #

August 28 Austin, TX Emo’s #

August 30 Tampa, FL The Ritz Ybor #

August 31 Orlando, FL The Plaza Live #

September 1 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade #

September 3 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage #

September 4 New York, NY Irving Plaza #

September 6 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts #

September 7 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club #

September 8 Montreal, QC Club Soda #

September 9 Toronto, ON The Danforth Music Hall #

September 11 Detroit, MI El Club #

September 12 Chicago, IL Park West #

September 13 Minneapolis, MN Skyway Theatre #

September 15 Denver, CO Gothic Theatre #

September 17 Los Angeles, CA The Belasco #

September 18 San Francisco, CA August Hall #

October 6 Lille, FR Aereonef %

October 7 Paris, FR Olympia %

October 12 Bordeaux, FR Krakatoa %

October 13 Toulouse, FR Bikini %

October 14 Madrid, ES Sala Cool %

October 15 Barcelona, ES Razzmatazz 2 %

October 16 Nantes, FR Stereolux %

October 18 Lyon, FR Transbordeur %

October 19 Strasbourg, FR La Laiterie %

October 20 Lausanne, CH Les Docks %

October 21 Munich, DE Freiheiz %

October 22 Vienna, AT Arena %

October 23 Budapest, HU Akvarium NagyHall %

October 25 Prague, CZ Lucerna Music %

October 26 Wroclaw, PL Zaklete Rewiry %

October 27 Warsaw, PL Progresja %

October 28 Berlin, DE Heimathafen %

October 29 Göteborg, SE Tradga’n %

October 30 Stockholm, SE Bern %

November 1 Helsinki, FI Tavastis %

November 3 Oslo, NO Vulkan Arena %

November 4 Copenhagen, DK Pumpehuset %

November 5 Hamburg, DE Uebel & Gefährlich %

November 6 Utrecht, NL Tivoli %

November 8 Cologne, DE Kantine

November 9 Esch-sur-Alzette, LU Rockhal

November 10 Bruxelles, BE Ancienne Belgique

November 12 Dublin, IE Academy

November 13 Bristol, UK SWX

November 15 Glasgow, UK St. Lukes

November 16 Manchester, UK Academy 2

November 17 London, UK Electric Brixton

# w/ Street Sects

% w/ Author & Punisher