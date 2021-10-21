HEALTH release new song with Poppy, announce new collabs album

Modern-day industrialists HEALTH continue to put out awesome collaborations, and here's one with '90s alt-rock revivalist Poppy, who fits right in with HEALTH's sound. "Dead Flowers" is a dark, goth/dream pop/industrial fusion, nodding at both artists' '90s influences but also sounding totally futuristic. Listen and watch the video below.

"Dead Flowers" and HEALTH's recent Nine Inch Nails collaboration "Isn't Everyone" will both appear on DISCO4 :: PART II, the sequel to 2020's DISCO4 :: PART I, which featured 12 other collaborations. Stay tuned for more on that.

Poppy meanwhile recently stopped by Amoeba Records to film an episode of "What's in My Bag?" Watch her talk about what records she's going to buy -- Portishead and Boris included -- under the new song below: