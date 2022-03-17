HEALTH share song with EKKSTACY from upcoming collabs album (listen)

Pre-order HEALTH's new collabs album on limited-to-500 translucent red with opaque gold marble vinyl.

HEALTH have shared "Still Breathing," their collaboration with EKKSTACY from their upcoming collabs album DISCO4 :: PART II. It's a brooding, downer vibes song and it's another very cool taste of this LP. Listen below.

Previously, HEALTH released collabs with Lamb of God, Nine Inch Nails, and Poppy from the album. The album also features Backxwash & Ho99o9, The Body, Street Sects, and more. More album info and tour dates here.

DISCO4 :: PART II arrives 4/8 via Loma Vista. Pre-order it on limited-to-500 translucent red with opaque gold marble vinyl, exclusively in our stores.