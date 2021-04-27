HEALTH’s collaborative LP ‘DISCO4 :: PART I’ available now on limited red vinyl (pre-order)

Pre-order 'DISCO4 :: PART I' on limited edition red vinyl in the BrooklynVegan Store.

Since 2017, HEALTH had been releasing collaborative songs with various artists across multiple genres of music, and in 2020, it all culminated in the release of DISCO4 :: PART I, a 12-song album featuring the eight previously released collaborations, three new ones, and one new non-collaborative HEALTH song, "CYBERPUNK 2.0.2.0." The collabs span from rap to indie pop to deathgrind and beyond, including songs with 100 gecs, Soccer Mommy, JPEGMAFIA, Full of Hell, Xiu Xiu, Perturbator, Youth Code, Ghostemane, The Soft Moon, NOLIFE, and Brothel.

The album was initially given a limited-edition release on black vinyl and blue vinyl, both of which are long sold out, but it's now getting a new, limited repress on red with red splatter vinyl, available while supplies last in the BrooklynVegan store. The repress arrives July 9, and you can pre-order it now.

Stream the album below...

HEALTH - DISCO4 TRACKLISTING

1. HEALTH - “CYBERPUNK 2.0.2.0”

2. HEALTH, Perturbator - “BODY/PRISON”

3. HEALTH, 100 Gecs - “POWER FANTASY”

4. HEALTH, Ghostemane - “JUDGEMENT NIGHT”

5. HEALTH, Youth Code - “INNOCENCE”

6. HEALTH, Full of Hell - “FULL OF HEALTH”

7. HEALTH, The Soft Moon - “COLORS”

8. HEALTH, JPEGMAFIA - “HATE YOU”

9. HEALTH, Brothel - “D.F. LOOKS”

10. HEALTH, Soccer Mommy - “MASS GRAVE”

11. HEALTH, Xiu Xiu - “DELICIOUS APE”

12. HEALTH, NOLIFE - “HARD TO BE A GOD”