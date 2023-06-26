Hear Bob Dylan cover the Grateful Dead’s “Stella Blue” for the first time ever

Since Bob Dylan and the Grateful Dead's collaborative 1987 tour (that resulted in the 1989 live album), Dylan has continued to play Dead songs at concerts and sometimes perform on stage with members of the band. There are certain Dead songs that Dylan has played tons of times, but as Rolling Stone points out, this year he's been playing some Dead songs on tour that he's never played before. In April, he made his live debuts of "Truckin'" and "Brokedown Palace" in Japan, and on Friday (6/23) in Barcelona, he played the Dead's Wake of the Flood classic "Stella Blue" for the first time ever. Fan-recorded audio has surfaced, and you can check that out below. The following night in Barcelona, he played another Dead staple, Buddy Holly's "Not Fade Away" (which Dylan first performed live in 1997).

Meanwhile, Dead & Company are in the midst of their final tour, which hit NYC's Citi Field last week.

