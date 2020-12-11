Chris Cornell covers John Lennon, Janis Joplin, ELO & more on surprise LP out now (listen)

Back in July, on what would've been his 56th birthday, Chris Cornell's widow Vicky Cornell, and his estate, shared a previously unreleased cover he did of Guns N' Roses' "Patience." It turns out there were more unreleased covers in the vault, too, as they've now revealed that cover is part of a new album, No One Sings Like You Anymore, which is streaming now, and due out on physical media on March 19, 2021 (pre-order). Cornell's frequent collaborator Brendan O'Brien produced and mixed it, and he and Chris played all of the instruments on it.

Included on the album are covers of John Lennon ("Watching The Wheels"), Ghostland Observatory ("Sad Sad City") Harry Nilsson ("Jump Into The Fire), Carl Hall ("You Don't Know Nothing About Love") Electric Light Orchestra ("Showdown"), Terry Reid ("To Be Treated Rite"), Lorraine Ellison ("Stay With Me Baby," originally released for HBO's Vinyl), Janis Joplin ("Get It While You Can," originally recorded by Howard Tate), and Sinead/Prince ("Nothing Compares 2 U"). See the tracklisting below, and stream it here.

"This album is so special because it is a complete work of art that Chris created from start to finish," Vicky says. "His choice of covers provides a personal look into his favorite artists and the songs that touched him. He couldn't wait to release it. This moment is bittersweet because he should be here doing it himself, but it is with both heartache and joy that we share this special album. All of us could use his voice to help heal and lift us this year, especially during the holiday season. I am so proud of him and this stunning record, which to me illustrates why he will always be beloved, honored, and one the greatest voices of our time."

"When my dad was making this album, it was so fun - I remember waking up in the morning, having breakfast with him and going with him into the studio," Cornell's daughter Toni says. "We would take our piano lessons there, and Christopher would play video games with Brendan and my dad. We got to experience so much with him and have so many amazing memories. I'm really happy to be sharing this album. We love you, daddy,"

"We had so much fun in the studio during this time," Cornell's son Christopher says, "and on days off we'd go to Tree People and hike around there. We would also play hide and go seek inside the Beverly Hills Hotel and when security would show up they would think it was so funny that my dad was running through fire escapes with us. For me this album represents who my dad was. I'm really proud of him and his work. I hope you all love this record as much as I do."

No One Sings Like You Anymore Tracklisting

1. Get It While You Can (Janis Joplin cover)

2. Jump Into The Fire (Harry Nilsson cover)

3. Sad Sad City (Ghostland Observatory cover)

4. Patience (Guns N' Roses cover)

5. Nothing Compares 2 U (Prince cover)

6. Watching The Wheels (John Lennon cover)

7. You Don't Know Nothing About Love (Carl Hall cover)

8. Showdown (Electric Light Orchestra cover)

9. To Be Treated Rite (Terry Reid cover)

10. Stay With Me Baby (Lorraine Ellison cover)