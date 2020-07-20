hear Chris Cornell’s cover of Guns N’ Roses’ “Patience”

In honor of what would've been the late Chris Cornell's 56th birthday today (July 20), his widow Vicky Cornell and estate have shared a previously unreleased recording. It's a cover of Guns N' Roses' Top 10 hit "Patience," from their 1988 album G N' R Lies and you can listen to it below.

"His birthday seemed the perfect time to share this and celebrate Chris, his voice, music, stories and art," Vicky writes. "It is true a man is not dead while his name is still spoken...and, through his art, an artist’s soul still burns just as bright as ever upon all those that look up to him and his memory. Releasing music that was special to Chris keeps a part of him here with us- his heart and his soul. His love and his legacy."

Cornell recorded the cover in Los Angeles in 2017, and it was produced by Brendan O’Brien.

