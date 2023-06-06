Hear Drab Majesty duet with Slowdive’s Rachel Goswell on “Vanity” from new EP

Drab Majesty have announced An Object in Motion, an EP/mini-LP that will be out August 25 via Dais Records. The records' roots were born during the pandemic when the band's Deb Demure was playing around with a 12-string Ovation acoustic/electric guitar whose unique sound inspired more ambient patterns. Deb got help from Slowdive's Rachel Goswell, Uniform's Ben Greenberg, and Justin Meldal-Johnsen (Beck, M83, Air) to help bring it to life.

The first single is "Vanity," which is a duet with Goswell, and the song's gauzy vibe recalls The Cocteau Twins or Love and Rockets. "As a long time listener and devotee of Slowdive, a band that literally shaped my DNA as a listener and musician, it was truly humbling to have Rachel offer her iconic vocal stylings to this song," Deb says. "Her voice is a sonic treasure and unmistakable. I'm infinitely grateful to call her a friend and am still pinching myself wondering - how did we get here?"

Goswell adds, "It’s no secret that I am a long time Drab Majesty fan so when Deb asked me some years ago now if I would be interested in collaborating it was an immediate yes. Honoured to give my voice to 'Vanity.'"

Watch the video below.

Slowdive will hopefully have some new music for us soon, too.

An Object In Motion:

Vanity (ft. Rachel Goswell)

Cape Perpetua

The Skin and the Glove

Yield to Force