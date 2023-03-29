Hear Four Tet’s sublime remix of Everything But the Girl’s “Nothing Left to Lose”

Four Tet has given Everything But the Girl's "Nothing Left to Lose" a sublime remix. "We've always loved that meditative but propulsive thing in Kieran's music," says EBTG's Ben Watt. "The restraint mixed with momentum. It is something that we often explore as well, so asking him to rework one of our songs felt like a great fit. There is a confident lightness of touch to his remix, underpinned by a raw killer beat, and beautiful final third where the subtle intricacies of his additional production coalesce." We couldn't have put it better. It's a fantastic remix and you can watch the lyric video below.

The Four Tet rework is part of a new Nothing Left to Lose remix EP that also features an extended mix and dub by Ben Watt. Listen to the whole thing below.

Everything But the Girl release Fuse, their first album in over two decades, on April 21 via Buzzin' Fly / Virgin.

Four Tet recently released a collab single with Fred Again.. and Skrillex, and will be in NYC in May for three shows featuring lighting by Squid Soup.