hear Jesus and Mary Chain’s Jim Reid’s new playlist

The Jesus and Mary Chain vocalist Jim Reid put together a playlist of "top picks" a couple of years ago, while on tour with Nine Inch Nails. His brother, JAMC guitarist William Reid, followed it with a playlist of his own earlier this year, and now here's another one from Jim. It's called "JimJamJesus," and it's pretty all over the place genre-wise, though all if it makes sense within the JAMC world. It includes songs from Dolly Parton, Spiritualized, Sheryl Crow, The Archies, Richard Hell, Charles Manson, Tommy James & The Shondells, Lee Hazelwood, The Cure, Peaches, Adam & The Ants, The Donnas, The Vaselines, The Stooges, Ike & Tina Turner, Queen, Isobel Campbell, The Sonics, Wreckless Eric, Primal Scream, and more. Stream it below.

Check out pictures from JAMC's 2018 NYC show at Radio City Music Hall with Nine Inch Nails in the gallery below.