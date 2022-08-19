Hear Mike Park & Dance Hall Crashers’ Karina Denike team up on new ska/rocksteady song

Pick up our exclusive electric blue vinyl variant of the new Mike Park / Catbite split.

Mike Park (Skankin' Pickle, The Bruce Lee Band, The Chinkees, Asian Man Records) has shared the second of two songs that he contributed to his upcoming Wavebreaker split with Catbite, and this one, titled "I Couldn't Wait Out Through The Night," is the one with his old Bay Area ska pal Karina Denike of the much-missed Dance Hall Crashers.

"We've known each other since we were teenagers, just being in the Bay Area," Mike told us during our recent podcast interview with him and Catbite. "I've always wanted to do stuff with her musically -- I've asked her in the past and it's never worked out -- so I just hit her up in hopes that she would sing on this and she said yeah, it was as easy as that."

"It's cool, because of our history together," he added, "the many years of playing shows together three decades ago, which is crazy to think of, and with both of us still doing music in our 50s now, it's fun."

Compared to the upbeat, ska-punky "Lose With Me," "I Couldn't Wait Out Through The Night" goes for a slower, jazzier, trad-ska/rocksteady feel, and it's a real treat to hear Mike and Karina singing together on it. Listen below.

Catbite's side of the split includes the recently released, Mike Park-penned "Spiral," and a not-yet-released Neon Trees cover. It's the second installment of Bad Time Records' Wavebreaker split series, and the whole thing comes out next week (8/26).

