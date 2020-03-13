hear Mike Patton & Zeus! cover “Human Fly” from Cramps tribute LP on 31G

As sort of a sequel to Three One G's 2002 Queen tribute compilation Dynamite With a Laserbeam: Queen As Heard Through The Meat Grinder Of Three One G and their 2006 Birthday Party tribute Release The Bats: The Birthday Party as Heard Through the Meat Grinder of Three One G, the label is now set to release a Cramps tribute, Really Bad Music For Really Bad People: The Cramps as Heard Through the Meat Grinder of Three One G, on May 1.

It features Cramps covers by METZ, Chelsea Wolfe, Daughters, Retox, Qui, Child Bite, Microwaves, Secret Fun Club ft. Carrie Gillespie Feller, Zeus! ft Mike Patton, and more. Metz's cover of "Call of the Wighat" recently dropped, and we've now got the premiere of the Zeus!/Mike Patton cover of "Human Fly." The original is already pretty creepy sounding, but creep master Mike Patton makes it extra freakish and Zeus! throw some of their usual zany math/prog rock into the mix, shaking things up even more. It's a great cover that keeps the appeal of the original intact while fully making it their own. Plus, it comes with a visualizer by Displaced/Replaced that really suits the song perfectly. Check it out below.

If you pre-order the album from Apple Music, you get the Zeus!/Mike Patton and Metz covers as instant downloads now.

And here's the METZ cover:

Tracklist

1. Child Bite “TV Set”

2. Metz “Call of the Wighat”

3. Secret Fun Club feat. Carrie Gillespie Feller “I Was a Teenage Werewolf”

4. Chelsea Wolfe “Sheena’s in a Goth Gang”

5. Sonido de la Frontera “Zombie Dance”

6. Qui “New Kind of Kick”

7. Zeus! feat. Mike Patton “Human Fly”

8. Retox “Garbageman”

9. Magic Witch Cookbox “People Ain’t No Good”

10. Microwaves “Don’t Eat Stuff Off the Sidewalk”

11. Daughters “What’s Inside a Girl”

12. Panicker “I’m Cramped”