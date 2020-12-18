hear Paul McCartney’s ‘McCartney III’ & watch his Roman Coppola-directed video

Paul McCartney just released a new album, McCartney III, and like 1970's McCartney and 1980's McCartney II, it's a true solo album, with the former Beatle playing pretty much everything on the album. Songs started as live takes with Paul singing with guitar or piano, and then he built them out with bass, drums and other instrumentation. The whole record sprung from when Paul returned to "When Winter Comes," a track he had worked on in the '90s with the late George Martin, which ended up becoming the album's bookend songs -- opener "Long Tailed Winter Bird" and closer "Winter Bird/When Winter Comes."

To celebrate the release of the album, Paul also shared a video for single "Find My Way" which was directed by Roman Coppola, who's made videos for Daft Punk, Beastie Boys, Fatboy Slim, The Notorious B.I.G, The Strokes, and more. It was shot with 46 cameras, capturing Paul on every instrument and at every angle. You can watch that below.

If you'd like to know more about McCartney III there's an "enhanced experience" version of the album on Spotify featuring video commentary from Paul.

You can also catch Macca on Zane Lowe's Apple Music show on Monday, December 21 at noon ET for a conversation about the album. He'll also be participating in a Tim's Twitter Listening Party of the album, Tweeting along and answering questions via Twitter while we all listen along with the album at 3 PM ET:

Paul's also on Ringo Starr's new single, along with a whole bunch of other famous musicians.