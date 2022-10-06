Hear Pom Pom Squad’s new single with Song Confessional, “River”

Mobile confession booth, recording studio, and podcast Song Confessional collects recordings of people recounting their stories, and sends those recordings to artists to inspire original songs. Their latest collaboration is with Pom Pom Squad, whose leader Mia Berrin was inspired by an anonymous man's story of the ending of his marriage, following the death of his father. We're premiering the resulting track, "River," and you can stream it below.

"River" moves away from the grungy sounds of Pom Pom Squad's 2021 debut LP, Death of a Cheerleader, for something more slowed-down and atmospheric. Berrin worked on the song with songwriter and producer Boyfriend and in-house Song Confessional producers Walker Lukens and Jim Eno (of Spoon), and she says, "Working on this project with Boyfriend, Walker, and Jim was certainly a learning experience for me. Pretty much everything about the Song Confessional process is antithetical to my writing process for PPS. For starters, more often than not, I write alone and I write slowly. Certain songs I’ve held onto for years - waiting until I deem myself, my work, my circumstances, good enough to release them. Having to conceptualize, write, and record a song for release in a day required me to rewire my brain in a way that was challenging and, initially, anxiety-inducing, but ultimately was incredibly valuable. It was also just a lot of fun to spend a scorching day in Texas messing around in the playground that is Jim Eno’s studio! I’m very grateful to have been a part of it."

"This session went down during SXSW ‘22 in between Mia and Jim’s show schedule," Lukens says. "It’s hard enough to write and record a song based on someone else’s experience in a limited period of time. Then add in the fact that Mia and her band are running around playing twice a day and she’d never met or written with Boyfriend before. That’s a lot of variables. I can’t believe she was able to extract something so tender and universal out of this confession."

An episode of the Song Confessional podcast about "River," featuring an interview with Mia, will be out next week, on October 13.

Pom Pom Squad have North American shows supporting Bartees Strange coming up in November and December, including NYC dates on November 15 at Elsewhere and November 16 at Bowery Ballroom. See all dates below.

POM POM SQUAD: 2022 TOUR

Oct 12 Wed Leeds Beckett Students' Union Leeds, United Kingdom

Oct 13 Thu O2 Ritz Manchester, United Kingdom

Oct 14 Fri Roundhouse London, United Kingdom

Oct 16 Sun SWG3 Glasgow, United Kingdom

Oct 17 Mon The Academy, Middle Abbey Street Dublin, Ireland

Oct 19 Wed Chalk Brighton, United Kingdom

Oct 20 Thu SWX Bristol, United Kingdom

Oct 21 Fri O2 Institute Birmingham, United Kingdom

Oct 23 Sun Backstage By The Mill Paris, France

Oct 24 Mon Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium

Oct 25 Tue Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands

Oct 26 Wed Bürgerhaus Stollwerck Köln, Germany

Oct 28 Fri SO36 Berlin, Germany

Oct 29 Sat Klub Hybrydy Warsaw, Poland

Oct 30 Sun Rock Café Prague, Czech Republic

Nov 2 Wed Strom Munich, Germany

Nov 3 Thu Gruenspan Hamburg, Germany

Nov 7 Mon Turf Club St Paul, MN, United States *

Nov 8 Tue Thalia Hall Chicago, IL, United States *

Nov 9 Wed The Loving Touch Ferndale, MI, United States *

Nov 11 Fri Horseshoe Tavern Toronto, ON, Canada *

Nov 12 Sat Le Studio TD Montreal, QC, Canada *

Nov 14 Mon The Sinclair Cambridge, MA, United States *

Nov 15 Tue Elsewhere Brooklyn, NY, United States *

Nov 16 Wed Bowery Ballroom New York, NY, United States *

Nov 18 Fri The Fillmore Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA, United States *

Nov 19 Sat 9:30 Club Washington, DC, United States *

Nov 29 Tue Parish Austin, TX, United States *

Nov 30 Wed Deep Ellum Art Company Dallas, TX, United States *

Dec 3 Sat ZONA Music Festival Phoenix, AZ, United States

Dec 5 Mon Music Box San Diego, CA, United States *

Dec 6 Tue Regent Theater DTLA Los Angeles, CA, United States *

Dec 7 Wed The Independent San Francisco, CA, United States *

Dec 9 Fri Neumos Seattle, WA, United States *

Dec 10 Sat Fox Cabaret Vancouver, BC, Canada *

Dec 11 Sun Doug Fir Lounge Portland, OR, United States *

Dec 13 Tue The Urban Lounge Salt Lake City, UT, United States *

Dec 14 Wed Bluebird Theater Denver, CO, United States *

Dec 15 Thu Slowdown Omaha, NE, United States *

Dec 18 Sun Terminal West Atlanta, GA, United States *

Dec 19 Mon The Basement East Nashville, TN, United States *

* - supporting Bartees Strange