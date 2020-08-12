hear Reserving Dirtnaps team with Queensway vocalist on new metallic hardcore rager

Reserving Dirtnaps have been establishing themselves at the forefront of Memphis' hardcore scene over the past few years, and having inked a deal with Andrew Kline's (Strife, World Be Free, Berthold City) WAR Records in 2019, they'll now release their first EP for that label, Another Disaster, on August 21 (pre-order).

We're premiering "Blood on the Walls," which was written and then re-purposed for the band's collaborative 2018 single with Memphis rapper Tom Skeemask, but is now being released in its original form for this EP. When the band went to record this more straight-up hardcore version, they did end up wanting a different guest vocalist on the track, and they went with Patric Gardner of Queensway.

"Pat has a really unique style with a lot of crazy influences and brings a shitload of flavor to the table, and he loved the original collab with Tom so it felt like a no-brainer to ask him," guitarist Paul Doherty says. "He immediately said yes, and from the minute he sent back his recorded parts, we just couldn’t be happier with the results. That dude just does things with his voice that nobody else does, he will go down in history as a legendary hardcore vocalist, and it was an honor to have him guest on this track."

Vocalist Brandon Pearce adds:

When writing the lyrics for "Blood On The Walls," I picked up a book called The Century by Peter Jennings and Todd Brewster which is a rundown of the 1900s. I didn't read it cover to cover but I scanned through the entire book in a few hours which led me to this line that stated, ‘both politics and technology had made this the killing century.’ That statement isn't very surprising but to read it stated that plainly was very heavy. I wrote the lyrics before we did the song with Tom Skeemask so when I knew Patric from Queensway was going to hop on the track I figured it would be really strong to have him do a second part towards the end right before the breakdown hits. We trade off on the lines "the fatal flaws of man / forever reside / the fatal flaws of man / lead to demise. I am extremely grateful that I have no firsthand experience of military invasion or full-blown civil war, but the last 120 years of life on Earth has brought these events to hundreds of millions of people. Despite all our technological advancements and improvements to civilization there are dangerous and murderous elements of the human mind that we will never move past. The lyrics of this song are trying to grapple with the tragedy and hope of life, the history that lead us to this point, and like the closing lines state the sobering reality that "these wounds still yet healed / bodies pile forever still / no mercy waits / at the end of the line."

The song is bone-crushing metallic hardcore and a very promising taste of this EP, as you can hear for yourself below. You can also hear previous single "Under Siege" at Decibel.

And because this kinda stuff really begs to be seen live, which unfortunately won't be happening for a while, revisit this video of their This Is Hardcore 2017 set: