hear Spirit Adrift’s cover from Sabbath Vol. 4 tribute LP ft. Thou, The Obsessed, Matt Pike & more

Not only are Magnetic Eye Records putting out a tribute album to Alice In Chains' Dirt on October 30 with Thou, Khemmis, -(16)-, and more; they're also putting out one to Black Sabbath's Vol. 1 that same day with Thou, The Obsessed, Matt Pike (High On Fire/Sleep), Spirit Adrift, Green Lung, WHORES., Tony Reed (Mos Generator), Haunt, and Zakk Sabbath. Spirit Adrift's cover of "Supernaut" is out now, and it's a faithful take on the song, and it should be no surprise that the very Sabbath-inspired band do it very well.

"Black Sabbath is the reason I’m in a band," Spirit Adrift's Nate Garrett told Decibel. "They’re my favorite band, and I love every era. I saw the video for ‘Paranoid’ when I was 12 or 13 years old, and it was game over. Volume 4 in particular contains quite a few of my favorite moments from the Sabbath catalog. Many of my tried and true approaches to guitar were inspired by songs on Volume 4. The music is classic, but still fresh and groundbreaking all these years later."

Spirit Adrift also have an anticipated new album, Enlightened in Eternity, coming in October.

Listen to their new Sabbath cover below...

Tracklist

1. Thou - Wheels of Confusion

2. The Obsessed - Tomorrow's Dream

3. High Reeper - Changes

4. Matt Pike - FX

5. Spirit Adrift - Supernaut

6. Green Lung - Snowblind

7. WHORES. - Cornucopia

8. Tony Reed - Laguna Sunrise

9. Haunt - St. Vitus Dance

10. Zakk Sabbath - Under the Sun

