Hear the new album from Dave Grohl’s fictional ‘Studio 666′ metal band Dream Widow

Foo Fighters' horror/comedy film, Studio 666, came out last month, and now the fictional metal band featured in that film, Dream Widow, have released a self-titled album. Dave Grohl did vocals, guitar, bass, and drums for the album, with Jim Rota of Fireball Ministry on lead guitar, and Oliver Roman and Rami Jaffee on keyboards. Stream it below.

Speaking of Foo Fighters, they've been added to the growing list of performers at the 2022 Grammys on April 3, and they're headed on on tour starting in May.