Heart Attack Man announce new album ‘Freak of Nature,’ share title track

Heart Attack Man have announced a new album, Freak of Nature, due May 26 (pre-order), and they've shared its title track. The song was co-written with longtime All-American Rejects guitarist Nick Wheeler, and it's a pop punk rager that kinda sounds like a cross between Sum 41 and PUP, but in a distinctly Heart Attack Man way. "The record started to become its own thing after we wrote this one," singer/guitarist Eric Egan says. "There’s an overarching method to all of the madness. Musically, we’re leveling up. We allowed ourselves to grow."

Eric continues, "‘Freak Of Nature’ is the most solidified Heart Attack Man song we’ve written to date. It cranks it all up to eleven and condenses everything we’ve done into the most potent version of our sound in the form of a true weirdo anthem. Lyrically, I really wanted to zero in on embracing feelings of abnormality and a lifelong sense of being out of place. I’ve always felt a sense of anxiety like I’m about to get yelled at or arrested, and this song is that sentiment flipped into a celebration." Stream the song below. A video premieres today at 3 PM ET.

Tracklist

1. Practiced In the Mirror

2. Freak Of Nature

3. Like A Kennedy

4. Late To The Orgy

5. Stick Up

6. God Called Off Today

7. C4

8. 9 On Your Bedside

9. Clown School

10. See You On The Other Side