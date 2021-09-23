Heart Attack Man announce new EP ‘Thoughtz & Prayerz,’ share new song “Pitch Black”
Heart Attack Man recently released the new song "Old Enough 2 Die" and now they've announced a new EP, Thoughtz & Prayerz, due November 5 via Triple Crown Records (pre-order). It doesn't include "Old Enough 2 Die," but it does include five new songs, including the just-released "Pitch Black." The band say they "cranked all the knobs on this one" themselves, and they add that the new song is "’a story of growth being braced by the past — standing in the face of yesterday’s tribulations and not letting them hold equal power over the present — truly being in X-Games mode with your emotions and shit."
"Pitch Black" starts out as a jangly acoustic song, but it quickly turns it into a rager, anthemic alt-rock with a hardcore punk edge. Listen and watch the Eric Bishop-directed video below.
Heart Attack Man are also opening Neck Deep's tour, alongside Boston Manor, Zero 9:36, and Oxymorrons, and that tour hits NJ's Starland Ballroom on December 3 (tickets). All dates are listed below.
Tracklist
1. Puke
2. Thoughtz & Prayerz
3. Cool 2 Me
4. Pitch Black
5. Leap Year
Neck Deep / Boston Manor / Zero 9:36 / Heart Attack Man / Oxymorrons -- 2021 Tour Dates
11/4 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
11/5 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
11/6 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
11/8 - Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
11/10 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
11/11 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
11/14 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
11/16 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
11/17 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
11/20 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
11/21 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
11/22 - Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
11/23 - Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre
11/24 - Chicago, IL @ Radius
11/27 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
11/28 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre & Ballroom
11/30 - Toronto, Canada @ The Danforth Music Hall
12/1 - Toronto, Canada @ The Danforth Music Hall
12/2 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
12/3 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom