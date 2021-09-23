Heart Attack Man announce new EP ‘Thoughtz & Prayerz,’ share new song “Pitch Black”

Heart Attack Man recently released the new song "Old Enough 2 Die" and now they've announced a new EP, Thoughtz & Prayerz, due November 5 via Triple Crown Records (pre-order). It doesn't include "Old Enough 2 Die," but it does include five new songs, including the just-released "Pitch Black." The band say they "cranked all the knobs on this one" themselves, and they add that the new song is "’a story of growth being braced by the past — standing in the face of yesterday’s tribulations and not letting them hold equal power over the present — truly being in X-Games mode with your emotions and shit."

"Pitch Black" starts out as a jangly acoustic song, but it quickly turns it into a rager, anthemic alt-rock with a hardcore punk edge. Listen and watch the Eric Bishop-directed video below.

Heart Attack Man are also opening Neck Deep's tour, alongside Boston Manor, Zero 9:36, and Oxymorrons, and that tour hits NJ's Starland Ballroom on December 3 (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Puke

2. Thoughtz & Prayerz

3. Cool 2 Me

4. Pitch Black

5. Leap Year

Neck Deep / Boston Manor / Zero 9:36 / Heart Attack Man / Oxymorrons -- 2021 Tour Dates

11/4 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

11/5 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

11/6 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

11/8 - Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

11/10 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

11/11 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

11/14 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

11/16 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

11/17 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

11/20 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

11/21 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

11/22 - Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

11/23 - Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre

11/24 - Chicago, IL @ Radius

11/27 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

11/28 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre & Ballroom

11/30 - Toronto, Canada @ The Danforth Music Hall

12/1 - Toronto, Canada @ The Danforth Music Hall

12/2 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

12/3 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom