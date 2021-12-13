Heart Attack Man announce tour with Covey, Arm’s Length & more

Cleveland punks Heart Attack Man released the Thoughtz & Prayerz EP earlier this fall, and have just announced a 2022 tour in support of it. Says frontman Eric Egan: “At long last, it’s finally here: the very first Heart Attack Man headlining tour! Hot off the heels of the unbridled slug fest of the EP THOUGHTZ & PRAYERZ and the jam packed trek across the state supporting Neck Deep. Heart Attack Man are primed, foaming at the mouth and more ready than ever to blaze their headlining trail.”

Joining them on most dates of tour will be Covey, Arm’s Length, and Blood Root, and stops include Los Angeles' Peppermint Club on March 20 and Brooklyn's Elsewhere Zone One on April 9, and the Brooklyn show has the great Chicago hardcore upstarts Buggin opening instead of Blood Root. All tour dates are listed below.

Earlier this year, Arm's Length released their very good EP Everything Nice and Covey put out Class of Cardinal Sin.

Heart Attack Man - Tour Dates:

3/9 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

3/10 – Nashville, TN @ The High Watt

3/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Purgatory

3/12 – Orlando, FL @ Henao Contemporary Center

3/13 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar

3/15 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live

3/16 – Houston, TX @ Secret Group

3/18 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Underground

3/19 – Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction

3/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Peppermint Club

3/21 – Oakland, CA @ Star Line Social Club

3/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield

3/25 – Seattle, WA @ Vera Project

3/26 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

3/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Beehive

3/30 – Denver, CO @ HQ

3/31 – Kansas City, MO @ The Rino

4/1 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

4/2 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hoosier Dome

4/3 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

4/5 – Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

4/6 – Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck

4/7 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place

4/8 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird

4/9 – Brooklyn, NY @ Zone 1

4/10 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

4/12 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

4/13 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents

4/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

4/15 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom