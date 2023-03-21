Heart Attack Man, Arm’s Length, Super American & Photocopy announce tour

Heart Attack Man announced their new album Freak of Nature earlier this month, and now they've announced a tour supporting it. The "Freak of Na-Tour" runs through May, June, and early July in North America, with support from Arm's Length, Super American, and Photocopy. See all dates below.

The tour stops in NYC on May 31 at Racket, and in Asbury Park, NJ on June 2 at House of Independents. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 22 at noon.

5/25 – Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

5/26 – Toronto, ON @ The Velvet Underground

5/27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall

5/28 – Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room

5/30 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre

5/31 – New York, NY @ The Racket

6/1 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

6/2 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents

6/3 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

6/4 – Richmond, VA @ Canal Club

6/6 – Orlando, FL @ The Abbey

6/7 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell)

6/9 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

6/11 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

6/12 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room & Garage

6/13 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

6/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Nile Theater

6/16 – Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction

6/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Knitting Factory NoHo

6/18 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone Berkeley

6/20 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

6/21 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile’s Madame Lou’s

6/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

6/24 – Denver, CO @ HQ Denver

6/25 – Kansas City, MO @ recordBar

6/28 – Cudahy, WI @ X-Ray Arcade

6/29 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

6/30 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi

7/1 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahalls