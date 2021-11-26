Heart Attack Man’s Eric Egan tells us about his favorite albums of 2021

Cleveland punks Heart Attack Man released their killer Thoughtz & Prayerz EP earlier this month (read the band's track-by-track breakdown and pick up a vinyl copy), and now that the year is coming to a close, we asked the band what their favorite albums of 2021 were. Vocalist Eric Egan made us a list that includes everything from Turnstile to Onyx to Cannibal Corpse to Limp Bizkit, and he wrote a bit about each one.

Watch Heart Attack Man's video for "Pitch Black" and read on for Eric's list...

1.) Slaughter To Prevail — Kostolom

This is my favorite album of the year, hands down. I got really into this band late last year and have been pretty obsessed since. This was the most excited I’d been for an album in awhile and it didn’t disappoint at all.

2.) Turnstile — Glow On

Like basically everyone else on planet earth, I love this album. It’s very cohesive but also diverse at the same time and just a fun listen overall.

3.) Onyx — Onyx 4 Life

I’m a big Onyx fan and I’m so glad they’re still churning out great albums. I think this album deserves much more praise.

4.) Cannibal Corpse — Violence Unimagined

Possibly my favorite Cannibal Corpse album. So inspiring to me they popped off like this 20 years deep into their career.

5.) God’s Hate — Be Harder

This was an early favorite of the year for me. I work out to this album often. Super tough.

6.) Smol Data — Inconvenience Store

This album was pleasant surprise and such a good debut album. It’s a really fun, creative project and I can’t wait to hear more from this band.

7.) Ouija Macc — Dirtbag

Ouija is one of the most prolific souls of this generation. I love his music and feel lucky to call him a friend. Dirtbag is a really fun listen that sits in a really unique lane.

8.) Angel Du$t — YAK: A Collection Of Truck Songs

This album is so fun! I lit up when I heard Tim Armstrong on an Angel Du$t song. The evolution of this band has been so cool.

9.) Sanguisugabogg — Tortured Whole

This band kicks ass and mixes a unique sensibility of entertainment and fun with death metal mainstays of absurdity and violence that I find really refreshing.

10.) Limp Bizkit — Still Sucks

I was so excited to recently see that a new Limp Bizkit album was dropping. Not my favorite album of theirs, but it has some really enjoyable tracks. I’m just happy to see one of my all time favorite bands still doing their thing.

Pick up a vinyl copy of Heart Attack Man's new EP here.